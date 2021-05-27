CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter from editor: Cicadas spotted in Oxford

By David Wells
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLast week we told you that the cicadas were coming. This week they are here. Their constant buzz will be a background noise for the next six weeks or so until their eggs hatch and the larva...

