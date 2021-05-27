Letter from editor: Cicadas spotted in Oxford

In inland Australia, rabbits have taken a severe toll on native wildlife since they were introduced in 1859. They may be small, but today rabbits are a key threat to 322 species of Australia’s at-risk plants and animals — more than twice the number of species threatened by cats or foxes. For example, research shows even just one rabbit in two hectares of land can solely destroy every regenerating sheoak seedling. Rabbits are also responsible for the historic declines of the iconic southern hairy-nosed wombat and red kangaroo. Our latest research looked at the conservation benefits following the introduction of three...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO