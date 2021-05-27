Letter from editor: Cicadas spotted in Oxford

For a period of Earth's history, between roughly 2.5 to 4 billion years ago, our planet was a punching bag for asteroids.
During this time, Earth was absolutely pelted with large space rocks, compared to the relative quiet of our existence today. This activity would have produced significant alterations to the chemistry of the planet's atmosphere – but the scale and shape of those alterations, especially the effect on oxygen levels, has been difficult to quantify.
Now, a study of tiny, once-molten particles in Earth's crust has revealed that these asteroid impacts were far more numerous than we had thought, which may...
