What Are the Odds That These 50 Random Events Will Happen to You?

Last year in lockdown, I was looking for content to create that would encompass what I was feeling at the time but to bring something positive to my page as well. It was no doubt an uncertain time for everyone and my job as a content creator seemed to feel needed and unnecessary all at once. My page views were way up because everyone was home and needed something to read, so I felt pressure to create something new. But my blog is a fashion blog and has been since day one; I primarily post fashion content and to narrow it even further, I focus on fashion that I personally wear. We are in a very niche portion of the internet, you and I. Then everything shut down. I looked at what I had worked on every single day for 10 years and asked into the abyss ‘well what do I do now?’