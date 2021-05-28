Mini Trees Recalls Sufjan Stevens: Mini Trees, aka Lexi Vega, told us about her Sufjan Stevens experience. Mini Trees: As someone who grew up surrounded by music, it was hard to single out one gig as the very best. But as I sat down and thought about which gig I wanted to highlight I quickly remembered Sufjan Stevens’s Carrie & Lowell tour that I caught in Seattle at the Paramount Theater in 2015. Sufjan has been a songwriting hero of mine since my early teens and I felt lucky to finally see him as a high school senior while he was touring Age of Adz. Despite how much fun I had at that earlier show, the Carrie & Lowell gig at the Paramount stands out in my memory most.