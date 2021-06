How David Montgomery's offseason helped him run faster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery has many of the hallmarks of a bellcow running back. He’s elusive at the line, is hard to bring down at the first point of contact, and can be employed as a dangerous receiving weapon out of the backfield. But one key component has been missing from his game: breakaway speed. So Montgomery set out to change that this offseason, and said after the Bears’ first set of OTAs that he’s made great strides to become a better runner.