PACKED PROGRAMME FOR BMW M MOTORSPORT AT THE NURBURGRING

From a BMW M Motorsport perspective, the 49th staging of the Nürburgring 24 Hours (GER) on 5th/6th June 2021 will be full of highlights, both on and off the track. After the victory for ROWE Racing last year, the focus from a sporting point of view is on the mission to defend the title. Four BMW M Motorsport teams line up in the “Green Hell” with seven BMW M6 GT3 and a host of top-class BMW works drivers. They include the BMW Junior Team, which will be making its 24-hour debut in the GT3 class. BMW M CEO Markus Flasch will experience the challenge posed by the Nordschleife for himself at the wheel of the BMW M2 CS Racing. In the run-up to the race, the focus is on the launch of the new BMW M4 GT3 and a very special lap of honour.