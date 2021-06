As a child, I lived in many places with many different cultures, yet all in one country — the United States. We walked to school together, sat in class together, ate lunch together and talked about our differences as if they were the successes of our ancestors. In class, we were taught about the great melting pot and the arrival of people to the new world. Many spoke of their parents or grandparents as having passed through the great halls on their way to be an American.