Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

St. Dominic Hospital Improves Patient Care Through Innovative Triage Protocol Via Telehealth Platform, Pulsara

fireapparatusmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow one Mississippi hospital pioneered a cross-departmental triage workflow in their facility by leveraging a mobile-first telehealth communications platform. BOZEMAN, Mont., May 24, 2021 — Pulsara, the leading telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations, announced today that St. Dominic Hospital, located in Jackson, MS, has pioneered an innovative new triage protocol that uses Pulsara’s platform to improve care team communication and patient care. After initially embracing Pulsara for front-end stroke and STEMI care, the hospital recently saw an opportunity to further improve other cross-departmental workflows via the same mobile-first platform.

www.fireapparatusmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Triaging#Patient Care#St Catherine#Stemi#St Dominic Hospital#Patient Access Center#Dominic S#Christian#Mea Clinics#The Club At St Dominic#The School Nurse Program#St Dominic S Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Mississippi StateWAPT

COVID-19 vaccine: Where to get the shot in Mississippi

All Mississippians who are 12 and older may sign up for a vaccine appointment. Tap here for additional details. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is providing free vaccinations at the UMMC Vaccine Clinic at the Jackson Medical Mall for children age 12 and up. Schedule an appointment by calling 601-815-3351 or go to umc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. They're also available at drive-thru and walk-up locations around the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.