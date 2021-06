Two fires near Globe exploded over the weekend, cutting off routes to Rim Country and the White Mountains and forcing evacuations. The Telegraph Fire blew up to 41,109 acres, prompting an evacuation order for Top-of-The-World and the Oak Flat campground, putting Superior on evacuation alert and closing State Route 60 between Globe and Miami as well as State Route 177 south of Superior. The Red Cross has set up evacuation centers in Miami, Globe and Apache Junction. The fire started on Friday from undetermined “human causes” and as of the Sunday update was showing “extreme” fire behavior despite the best efforts of 199 firefighters.