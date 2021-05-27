Did the COVID-19 pandemic help more people quit smoking?

Being on lock-down for such a long period of time is trying for anyone. But, what about those of us who are very social? Did the Pandemic change our lives for the better?. In a new survey that's out, the report is that 1 in 10 Americans gave up alcohol because of COVID. Not because of the virus itself, but because their opportunities for social gatherings were greatly reduced due to quarantines, bars and casinos closing for a time and working from home.