Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Did the COVID-19 pandemic help more people quit smoking?

By EmmaBonney
Posted by 
Odyssey
Odyssey
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Smokers responded to COVID-19 stress in different ways: while some decided to quit cigarettes for fear of developing a severe form of the disease, others took up smoking again to cope with stress and anxiety. Smoking is the one habit that most people wish they didn't have. According to an...

www.theodysseyonline.com
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
624
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Quitting Smoking#Smoking Cessation#Smoking Cigarettes#Ash#Ucl#British#King S College London#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthEurekAlert

Study reveals changes in cigarette smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON - Last year, people who smoked had a variety of responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some increasing their smoking to help them cope and others quitting to potentially lessen their vulnerability to COVID-19. That's the finding of new research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine and conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Public Healthcannoncourier.com

VUMC: Study Shows COVID Pandemic Brought Changes In Smoking

Smokers who believed they were at increased risk of getting COVID-19 during the pandemic, or having a more severe case, were more likely to quit while those who perceived more stress increased smoking, according to new research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Nearly 70% of smokers believed...
Public HealthOrlando Sentinel

Lost sleep because of the pandemic? More people turning to doctors, new treatments to help cure newfound insomnia

As the country emerges from the pandemic, South Florida doctors say they are flooded with patients who are battling sleep disorders. Some people can’t get back on a normal sleep schedule after working from home and staying up late. Others gained weight and their airway obstruction worsened. Then, there is a group with anxiety, grief or guilt, suffering what has become known as coronasomnia.
Public HealthPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Did the Coronavirus Pandemic Help You Stop Drinking?

Being on lock-down for such a long period of time is trying for anyone. But, what about those of us who are very social? Did the Pandemic change our lives for the better?. In a new survey that's out, the report is that 1 in 10 Americans gave up alcohol because of COVID. Not because of the virus itself, but because their opportunities for social gatherings were greatly reduced due to quarantines, bars and casinos closing for a time and working from home.
wsiu.org

Because of COVID-19, More People Went Into the Woods

In 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources saw a six-percent increase in visitors to it sites. Linda Hauser with the Shawnee National Forest reports the same thing. Hauser says "It really brought people out to the forest. I mean people were looking for places to go."
Missouri Statemoneycrashers.com

The Financial Benefits of Quitting Smoking

Once advertised as the “cool” and “elegant” thing to do, smoking has lost its edge. The number of people in the U.S. who smoke has been falling each year for many years now. In 2015, nearly 21% of U.S. adults smoked at least a few times a week, according to...
Public Healththearizona100.com

What the COVID-19 Pandemic did to our teeth

First, going to the dentist might not have happened in 2020 and into 2021 due to the pandemic, but now dentists are saying that due to the higher levels of stress they are treating more and more patients with preventable issues. When people are stressed they are more likely to...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

People More Afraid of Catching COVID-19 Are More Judgmental

Researchers studying how we make moral judgments found that people more concerned about catching COVID-19 were more disapproving of the wrong-doings of others, whatever they were doing wrong. The researchers say their findings are evidence that our morality is shaped by various emotions and intuitions, of which concerns about health...
Mental HealthNewswise

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased screen time, more sleep problems

Newswise — A new study in the journal Sleep finds that increased evening screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown negatively affects sleep quality. During the lockdown period in Italy, daily internet traffic volume almost doubled compared to the same time in the previous year. Researchers here conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italian residents during the third and seventh week of Italy's first national lockdown. The survey ran in the third week of lockdown (March 25th - 28th, 2020) and evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Insomnia Severity Index as means of measurement. The second assessment survey, in the seventh week of lockdown (April 21st - 27th, 2020), inquired about usage of electronic devices in the two hours before falling asleep, in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaires.
Healthpt-pedia.com

How to Quit Smoking | Quit Smoking Tips

How to Quit Smoking – Proven Strategies. With every decision to stop smoking comes a collective sigh of relief from friends and family. Although many things we ingest have been linked to cancer, the connection between smoking and ill health is so irrefutable that experts do not even recommend smoking in moderation.
Public Healththe-hospitalist.org

More obese, diabetic, chronically ill kids hospitalized with COVID-19

(Reuters) – Children with diabetes, obesity, and cardiac and circulatory congenital anomalies were more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and to be severely ill while hospitalized, a new study finds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examination of more than 43,000 children and adolescents with COVID-19 also showed...
Public Health721news.com

CPS: Quitting Tobacco Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Smokers face a 40 to 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) supports people quitting tobacco to reduce their risk of severe COVID-19. The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry...
Collegesed.gov

Biden Administration Launches COVID-19 College Challenge to Get More Young People Vaccinated

Today, the Department of Education announced more details on the COVID-19 College Challenge, where colleges and universities take a pledge and commit to taking action to get their college communities vaccinated. The COVID-19 College Challenge is part of the Biden Administration's month of action in June encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and aims to accelerate our national progress toward President Biden's goal of 70% of the U.S. adult population receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4th. First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona kicked off the challenge on their social media platforms, encouraging institutions of higher education to join the challenge.
Public Healthindiaeveryday.com

'Young people as vaccine buddies, fake news police can help India fight Covid-19': UNICEF India ...

What kind of role have you envisaged for the young warriors in India's recovery from the current Covid crisis? I've been working with Unicef for 25 years .... 'Young people as vaccine buddies, fake news police can help India fight Covid-19': UNICEF India .... This article is published at 07 June 2021 06:03 from Popular India News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.