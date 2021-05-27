Change the Logo on Your WordPress Site

Cannabis Tech Leaders AeroPay and Jane Technologies Partner to Enable Online Payments Nationwide for Dispensaries and Brands. CHICAGO and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), the cannabis industry's leading e-commerce provider that created the first and largest online cannabis marketplace, have announced an integration partnership to enable online payments via AeroPay for the 2,100+ dispensaries and 300+ brands leveraging Jane's solutions across 36 U.S. state markets. The AeroPay payment method allows cannabis consumers to seamlessly pay for pickup or delivery orders directly from the dispensary or brand's checkout page on mobile or web.
