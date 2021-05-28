Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Unsettled start to Houston’s Memorial Day weekend will likely evolve into a pretty nice one

By Matt Lanza
spacecityweather.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! Before we dive into the forecast, I just want to give a shoutout to Tim Zacharias at Cougar USA. I sat down with him a few weeks back on their Building Value podcast, and I got to talk a bit about Space City Weather, flooding, the freeze, and hurricane season. You can check it out on YouTube, iTunes, or Spotify. If you watch on YouTube, you get the added bonus of seeing Mullet Matt’s pandemic hair (which is now gone, thankfully!).

spacecityweather.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Conroe, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cougar Usa#Building Value#Space City Weather#Itunes#Spotify#Trinity#Polk Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Unsettled weather to start the week

While not all areas will be seeing rain all the time, plan to travel with an umbrella and the Boston 25 Weather App through Tuesday. Showers will diminish in coverage into the late day and evening, but we’ll still be tracking a few out there. We have a better shot...
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Unsettled For Now, Heat Builds This Weekend

We’ll start tracking some rain again today, operative word, “some”. While it won’t be a washout of a day by another stretch, scattered showers and storms will, on occasional, throw down a downpour and puddle up the roads. The first chance for some showers and storms rolls in this morning across southeast Mass, especially south of Route 44. While Boston, points north see a few spot showers around midday and this afternoon, we’ll catch quite a few dry hours too as highs head into the 70s.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: From Brunch to Happy Hour, Sip Rosé All Day

Mutiny Wine Room is calling all pink wine fans this National Rosé Day. Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. This weekend is your last chance to get the OCA-Houston fundraiser dish at UB Preserv. 1609 Westheimer. Chef Nick Wong created the dish to raise both funds and awareness for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, featuring pan-seared scallops with Benton’s bacon XO and congee ($21). Order it now through Sunday, June 13 (it’s available at brunch, too) and all proceeds will be donated to OCA-Houston.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather ahead with a few afternoon storms while also watching the tropics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far today has been the hottest day of 2021 as Lake Charles managed to hit 96 this afternoon with a heat index of 106 at one point this afternoon. That’s some very dangerous heat, so hopefully you had a cool place to stay as cooling thunderstorms storms held off. It will be a very hot evening if you’ll be outside with heat index values in the 90s most of the night.
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

Weather Watch: ‘Not time to freak out yet’

An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of this week, but a lot of uncertainty remains, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. “It doesn’t look right now that it will turn into a significant hurricane,”...
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

How Much Rain Could South Louisiana Receive This Weekend?

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning. The Hurricane Center has given the system a 60% probability of becoming at least a tropical depression by Thursday and a 90% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone at some time during the next five days.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep the chance for showers and storms around both days this weekend with the best shot at rain or storms coming overnight Saturday night. For Saturday, we will see some showers and storms around in the late morning/early afternoon hours. We will have a lull in shower and storm activity during the late afternoon and early evening hours before another batch of rain and storms rolls through overnight. Highs are in the 90s this weekend with plenty of muggy air around the valley.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Unsettled Weather to Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, making for a wet morning commute and start to the work week. We should see a lull in the rain mid-morning before more showers and storms fire-up during the afternoon as a disturbance moves toward the Eastern U.S., keeping our weather unsettled for the next couple of days. With cloudy skies still dominating, highs will hang out in the low to mid 80s for tomorrow before rebounding into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, the humidity is here to stay, so expect it to feel even more like summertime when we crank up the heat later this week. Rain coverage will drop down to 10-20% for mid-week before going back up to 30-40% by Friday into the weekend.