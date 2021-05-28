Do you really understand what true gratitude is?

“If the only prayer you ever say in your life is ‘Thank you God’, that would suffice” – Meister Eckhart. I chose this particular topic because it is so close to my heart, and it is the one, which I believe, has led to the most profound transformation in my life. Since learning about what I call “the gratitude effect”, and making it a part of my daily routine, my life is progressing in a way I have never thought possible. Soon after implementing the process of giving thanks – and I mean really giving thanks, not just paying lip service – my life seems to move with ease and I am the happiest I have ever been. I feel I am on the path to seeing all my dreams come true, and it’s all down to having “an attitude of gratitude”.