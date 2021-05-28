Cancel
Relationship Advice

Do you really understand what true gratitude is?

By Michele Yeomans
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

"If the only prayer you ever say in your life is 'Thank you God', that would suffice" – Meister Eckhart. I chose this particular topic because it is so close to my heart, and it is the one, which I believe, has led to the most profound transformation in my life. Since learning about what I call "the gratitude effect", and making it a part of my daily routine, my life is progressing in a way I have never thought possible. Soon after implementing the process of giving thanks – and I mean really giving thanks, not just paying lip service – my life seems to move with ease and I am the happiest I have ever been. I feel I am on the path to seeing all my dreams come true, and it's all down to having "an attitude of gratitude".

