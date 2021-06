Berkeley Chamber Presents Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC & Mercedes-Benz Van Center – Baker Dealership Event

(BERKELEY COUNTY, SC) — The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special update on the Mercedes-Benz Vans (MBV) production plant on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m. This program will feature special guest speaker Arnhelm Mittelbach, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC. Mittelbach will give an update on the growth and achievements of the MBV production plant. This event will be at the new state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Van Center – Baker dealership located in Nexton.