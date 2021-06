When you have a dog you love, you want to do whatever’s possible to make them happy. That means great food, lots of rubs, and plenty of socialization. But it seems no matter how much you try to please your dog, there’s always something more, right? Okay, not really…most are pretty easy going. My dogs love to go outside and bark. A lot. Mostly at the dogs on the other side of the fence. They can see them a little, but not quite enough. So while they’d probably love to hang out and talk dog gossip, they instead spend hours running back and forth barking over the fence. This would be a great fix, I think! Take a look!