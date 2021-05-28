Here Are the 15 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants in the U.S.
From coast to queso-loving coast, these are the best Tex-Mex restaurants in the country!. Big on beef, yellow cheese, flour tortillas and comfort, Tex-Mex is a fusion of northern Mexican and Texan tastes. As a nod to this border cuisine that makes mouths water from Massachusetts clear to California, here are the best Tex-Mex restaurants in the US. Of course we could fill the entire list with Texas spots, but we’ve spread the love to other places where either Texans have set up shop or the food is so good you’ll swear you’re in the Lone Star State.www.tasteofhome.com