Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here Are the 15 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants in the U.S.

By Amelia Mularz
Posted by 
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From coast to queso-loving coast, these are the best Tex-Mex restaurants in the country!. Big on beef, yellow cheese, flour tortillas and comfort, Tex-Mex is a fusion of northern Mexican and Texan tastes. As a nod to this border cuisine that makes mouths water from Massachusetts clear to California, here are the best Tex-Mex restaurants in the US. Of course we could fill the entire list with Texas spots, but we’ve spread the love to other places where either Texans have set up shop or the food is so good you’ll swear you’re in the Lone Star State.

www.tasteofhome.com
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#South Texas#U S#Tex Mex#Food Drink#Tex Mex#Mexican#Texans#Lone Star Taco Bar Boston#G Eros Brooklyn#Republic Cantina#Ranch Water#San Antonio Taco Company#Illinois Contrary#French#Tamale House#Queso#Tacos N More Mcallen#San Antonio Magazine#El Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida

Florida is also known as the sunshine state, is located in the Southeast of the United States. Florida's population is roughly around 21 million. The state is to the east by the Gulf of Mexico. Florida has the second-longest state coastline in America. This place is known for its beaches, and Americans love to party here on spring break. Other than the parties and beaches, the Sunshine State has some of the best seafood. Whether you’re looking for a party or a waterfront dining or a dive in the warm beaches, Florida has it all. In addition to this, Florida has some of the best seafood restaurants that you should check out. Here is a list of the 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida that you need to check out.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Mississippi

The ultimate comfort food is hamburgers. Everyone has fond memories of eating burgers with their loved ones, whether at a fast-food drive-thru or a family grill. So whether you like a plain cheeseburger or you want a one-of-a-kind gourmet bison burger, these are the best burger restaurants in Mississippi.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

28 Homemade Ice Cream Recipes to Keep You Cool This Summer

Hold an old-fashioned ice cream social right in your kitchen with homemade ice cream recipes that recall simpler times and easy laughs with family and friends. Whether you're partial to ice cream, gelato, sorbet or sherbet, this icy recipe collection will keep you chill when the weather's hot. 1 /...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Our 30 Best BBQ Ribs Recipes

What's more perfect on a summer day than a slab of perfectly cooked ribs? Nothing! Here's the most delicious BBQ ribs recipes from Taste of Home readers. I first marinate each rack of ribs, then add a zesty rub before grilling them. They always turn out moist and flavorful. —Iola Egle, Bella Vista, Arkansas.
DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

35 Drinks to Welcome Patio Season

It's finally starting to feel like summer! We found cool drinks that will really hit the spot on a hot day. Chill out with this delightful cooler, perfect for springtime bridal showers or hot summer days on the deck. It’s a quick fix you’ll stir up time after time. —Jodi Blubaugh, Eagle Mountain, Utah.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

25 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes That Put Your 8×8 Pan to Work

From desserts to casseroles to breakfast bakes, the 8x8 pan is a right-sized kitchen workhorse. These diabetic-friendly recipes bake up without loads of leftovers. Take the chill off any blustery day and make something special to accompany meaty entrees. This is the best scalloped potatoes recipe ever, and my family loves when I serve it. —Agnes Ward, Stratford, Ontario.
Austin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

BURGER WEEK: Austin City Saloon offering the Tex-Mex Nacho Burger

Tex-Mex Nacho Burger: ¼ lb. all beef patty smothered in nacho cheddar cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, tortilla strips, and house-made southwest ranch. How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?. This will be the first year. Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week for the...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

55 Tex-Mex Recipes Bursting with Southwestern Flavor

Mix a bit of Texas with a bit of Mexico and you've got some great flavor combos. Give these Tex-Mex-inspired recipes a try when you want to kick your dinner up a notch. When I’m entertaining, this colorful dish is my top menu choice. My friends can’t resist the hearty appetizer topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and olives. —Kathy Young, Weatherford, Texas.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

65 One-Step Summer Sides

These easy summer side dishes are lifesavers on busy nights. Find salads, veggies and so many other goodies that come together in a snap. We have a tradition at our house to serve this creamy cucumber salad with the other Hungarian specialties my mom learned to make from the women at church. It’s especially good during the summer when the cucumbers are freshly picked from the garden. —Pamela Eaton, Monclova, Ohio.
RestaurantsEater

With South Loop Barbecue Restaurant Delayed, Celeb Chef Slings Fried Chicken

Chad Rosenthal planned to open his first Chicago restaurant, Lucky Well, in March 2020, but the pandemic forced him to concentrate on his barbecue spots in Pennsylvania. Rosenthal still intends to open his barbecue inside the Roosevelt Collection, the shopping center and apartment complex in the South Loop, but it’s going to take time.
Restaurantsfoxlexington.com

Peanut butter on a burger?! These are the 10 best burger restaurants in the country, according to Gayot

(NEXSTAR) – You don’t mess with Texas. And you certainly don’t mess with their burgers. A new ranking of the top 10 burger restaurants in the U.S. has determined that Beck’s Prime, with locations in Greater Houston and Dallas, as the best place to grab a burger. But enthusiasts outside of the Lone Star State can still try some of the country’s best burgers — albeit not the best — at runner-up restaurants across the country.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Arkansas

Arkansas borders the Mississippi River and has plentiful parks and wild regions, with landscape caverns, natural aquifers, streams, and enveloping mountains. Climbing and trails are located in the northwest part of the State. You will find the Clinton Official Centre in its capital, Little Rock.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

30 Ice Cream Cake Recipes That are Perfect for Birthdays

From ice cream cake to icebox cakes, these sweet treats are the best way to cool down at a summer birthday party!. My family loves ice cream cake, so they were delighted when I first presented this dessert. It's light, delicious and has a festive presentation. —Scarlett Elrod, Newman, Georgia.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

A 7-Day Meal Plan Starring Salsa

Salsa can be used with more than just tortilla chips. Make a large batch of this roasted tomato salsa on Sunday to use in a few dinners throughout the week. (This recipe makes 8 cups, so you won’t even need to double it!) 1 / 7. Our family’s all-time favorite...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

50 of Our Best Baked Chicken Recipes

Try these baked chicken recipes that are easy to prepare and sensationally flavorful. We have ideas for casseroles, sheet-pan suppers, roasts and more. This one-dish roast chicken with vegetables tastes as if it took hours of hands-on time to put together, but the simple ingredients can be prepped in mere minutes. The rosemary gives it a rich flavor, and the meat juices cook the veggies to perfection. It’s unbelievably easy! —Sherri Melotik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

20 Juicy, Delicious and Healthy Peach Recipes

Fresh, juicy peaches are a summertime favorite. Take advantage of them while they’re in season with these healthy peach recipes. This hearty salad was created when I needed to clear out some leftovers from the fridge—and it became an instant hit! The grilled peaches are the ultimate “tastes like summer” salad booster. —Lauren Wyler, Dripping Springs, Texas.
San Antonio, TXsanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best BBQ In San Antonio: Top San Antonio Barbecue Restaurants

Smoked, blackened, and slowly baked – all words that describe how the best BBQ in San Antonio is made. With as many BBQ places there are in Texas, it’s fair to be picky on how you like your meats. But with the options of platters or by the pound, these BBQ joints might have you second-guessing what great BBQ tastes like.