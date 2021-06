On june 11, 2021, one of the world’s most anticipated football tournaments will finally get underway. after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic, UEFA euro 2020 will see 24 countries competing to be crowned champions of europe. unlike previous editions of the tournament, which have been hosted in a single nation or region, this year’s event will take place across the continent — from scotland to azerbaijan. although most of the stadiums will be operating with limited capacities as a result of social distancing guidelines, fans will be able to attend every game, with london set to host the final on july 11.