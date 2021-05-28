11 Great Ways to Leave Your Amp at Home
You’re not likely to find a building with as many unswerving amp apologists as Sweetwater. If we’re not playing ’em or recording ’em, then we’re telling stories about the one that got away. The ozone aroma of those tubes firing up. The flight deck’s assortment of knobs, lights, and switches. The distressed sound of that original speaker blowing its voice out and begging for more. There’s just something about these relics of the Atomic Age that draws us in like moths to a flame.www.sweetwater.com