Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

11 Great Ways to Leave Your Amp at Home

By Kevin Osborn
sweetwater.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re not likely to find a building with as many unswerving amp apologists as Sweetwater. If we’re not playing ’em or recording ’em, then we’re telling stories about the one that got away. The ozone aroma of those tubes firing up. The flight deck’s assortment of knobs, lights, and switches. The distressed sound of that original speaker blowing its voice out and begging for more. There’s just something about these relics of the Atomic Age that draws us in like moths to a flame.

www.sweetwater.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Yorke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Players#The Amp#Guitar Solo#Design#Eq#Xlr#American#Enhancer#Bluguitar#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

This Death Star-Inspired Loudspeaker Will Bring Premium Sound to the Dark Side…of Your Living Room

In today’s installment of audio gear that doesn’t look like audio gear, a new Death Star-shaped speaker is here to welcome you to the dark side. Known as the Cell Alpha, the speaker comes courtesy of startup Syng. Helmed by ex-Apple designer Christopher Stringer, the California-based outfit says it aims to turn listening into a multisensory experience with its debut design for wannabe Darth Vaders.
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a great option for keeping your home secure

Ring has taken 2021 by storm with several new video doorbells, an outdoor smart plug and a revamped Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, the latter of which is what we’re focusing on now, and it has all of the bells and whistles that impressed us with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. That includes features like fancy 3D Motion Detection and a Bird’s Eye View option that maps where someone has walked on your property while within view of the camera.
Lifestyleteamjesusmag.com

Your Greatness Takes Elbow Grease

It was Saturday and I had my music going while I was cleaning my kitchen. You all know that’s officially how you clean, with the music blaring. Anyhoo, I’d washed the dishes, wiped off the stove, swept, and mopped. I turned off the music and the light and walked out of the kitchen when I decided to go back. You see, I have a glass top stove and after cooking on it so many times, it gets a build-up. Wiping the stove off with a soapy towel doesn’t fix it, you have to use a special cleaner and scrub it off.
Home & Gardenstlouisnews.net

5 Ways To Transform Your Home Into A Smart Home

By the 1960s, Disneyland had already pictured how homes would be looking in the 21st Century. In the wake of technology, human beings have been trying to find ways to improve their lives. That is in different sectors from education, medicine, manufacturing, business, and even entertainment. Already, you can play...
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

6 Great Soundbars That Will Cost You Less Than $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When customizing a home theater, audiophiles are often torn between sound quality and...
Electronicsidropnews.com

7 Great Wi-Fi Extenders That’ll Boost Your Home’s Wireless Connection

Most of us have probably ten devices connected to the internet at any given time – not just your iPhone or iPad; but also your printer, your smart TV, and even your kitchen appliances. And although it may seem like a lot, as homes become more intelligent, every device needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi connection to make the most of it. Of course, if you have a big place, it might be tough to get connections everywhere. Even if your home isn’t that big, some routers don’t have enough power to cover your whole house or apartment. In cases like that, it’s best that you get a Wi-Fi extender. Not only will they help you with your connection, but some might even become your smart home assistant. Here are seven great options.
Technologydailymagazine.news

21 Ways to Make Your Space Into a Smart Home

Senators scrutinized the connected device industry of home assistants, music players and other smart home products Tuesday.Driving the news: Lawmakers from... Her appointment would be a win for progressives who have pushed for laws to govern monopolies and growing corporate power Lina Khan served on the staff of... Business. 2021-06-15...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night

With summer quickly approaching and streaming service subscriptions at an all-time high, there’s probably never been a better time to host your own outdoor cinema. With more exclusive movies premiering online than ever before, you don’t have to go to the theater to see the most cutting-edge releases. This roundup...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Sciencealethonews.com

Your Guide to The Great Convergence

Haven’t heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it’s just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that’s all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Home & GardenBayStreet.ca

National Floors Direct Offers Various Flooring Services to Keep Your Home or Business Looking Great

AVON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / National Floors Direct knows that your home will continue to be your most significant asset while also being a place where you will spend a lot of your time. Due to this, it is important to find ways to improve it whenever you can. One way that this can be done is by working with National Floors Direct to improve the flooring of your home. National Floors Direct reviews show that they can offer several services that will keep your home or business looking great for a long time.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Technologyxda-developers

Best ROM's V20 990DS

What's the best stock based ROM's fully compatible with V20 990DS (Android 7 and 8)?. Respectively Non stock, with minimal functionality lost?
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Bluesound upgrades its Powernode streaming amp with more power for your wired speakers

Bluesound's Powernode streaming amp is getting more power for 2021 with 80W per channel, a new Quad-Core 1.8GHz ARM Coretex A53 processor, and a 32-bit/384khz DAC. Powernode also features HDMI (ARC/eARC) connectivity, an array of digital, analog, and optical audio inputs, dual band Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, aptX HD Bluetooth support, support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon, and you can connect to network-connected drives or USB hard drives to access your music files.