11 Great Ways to Leave Your Amp at Home

Most of us have probably ten devices connected to the internet at any given time – not just your iPhone or iPad; but also your printer, your smart TV, and even your kitchen appliances. And although it may seem like a lot, as homes become more intelligent, every device needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi connection to make the most of it. Of course, if you have a big place, it might be tough to get connections everywhere. Even if your home isn’t that big, some routers don’t have enough power to cover your whole house or apartment. In cases like that, it’s best that you get a Wi-Fi extender. Not only will they help you with your connection, but some might even become your smart home assistant. Here are seven great options.