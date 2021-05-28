Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Road Trips Have Drastically Changed But Some Things Stay The Same

By Eric Malanoski
Posted by 
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Friday before Memorial Day is known as National Road Trip Day. Oh Boy, have road trips changed. Today's vehicles usually provide a smoother ride with air conditioning. Maps used to be the norm. I am talking about the ones would take up the entire front seat. The biggest difference is technology as kids today rely on electronic devices. Before devices, it was all about reading magazines, fighting with your brother and playing the license plate game.

wkxzfm.com
94 KXZ

94 KXZ

Oneonta, NY
94
Followers
568
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

94 KXZ plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wkxzfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trips#National Road#Air Conditioning#Electronic Devices#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
Related
LifestylePosted by
KIX 105.7

Things To Sort Out Before Your Summer Road Trip

I keep telling myself that we're going to go off for a weekend away soon now that things are opening up again. But before we do, you know I gotta get my ducks in a row. And you should, too! Summer officially kicks off soon. But if you're thinking about taking a road trip with your Significant Other this summer, Match.com has a list of six things you need to think about first.
LifestyleFox 59

Road trip essentials 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s a short two-day trip or a multi-week vacation, embarking on a summer road trip is a fantastic way to see and experience unique areas often overlooked when traveling by plane. You’ll have the freedom and flexibility to go where you want when you want, making it a viable vacation option for most budgets.
LifestyleFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Staying safe on summer road trips

Whether it’s a summer vacation or upcoming permanent change of station (PCS) move, Soldiers, their Families and other individuals soon will be setting out on road trips. Statistics indicate that more than 100 million Americans will take a family vacation this year. Of those, 64 percent will drive to their destination, and 52 percent are age 22 or younger.
Family Relationshipswemagazineforwomen.com

Is it Time for a Family Road Trip?

Planning a family road trip can be a daunting challenge, not to mention an exercise in patience. However if you prepare ahead of time, the trip can be one of the most memorable experiences of your family’s life. Here are some quick and easy tips for making your family road...
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

23 Road Trip Hacks That’ll Save Your Sanity This Summer

When it comes to a road trip, it’s often about how you get there, not where you’re going. Make sure that journey is memorable for the right reasons with a few tips and tricks we’ve road-tested ourselves. They might not prevent the inevitable “Are we there yet?” but we know they will ease some of the other trials of taking a long car ride with kids. Scroll down for our list.
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

Best road trip games

Road trips are a great way to explore and make special memories with friends or family. However, after a while, the long drives can become a bit tiring. And younger passengers can get restless if they don’t have something to keep them occupied. If you have a road trip planned...
TravelDouglas County Sentinel

Phillips: Road trip

The Kansas Woman travels to get somewhere. My destination is the journey. In traveling by air she prefers an aisle seat while I take the window. I’m like my father in this respect. There were always stops to make, people to visit, or sites of interest along the way. It...
LifestyleSouthlake Style

Road Trip Ready

Providing both a quick day trip or an eloquent rest stop for longer travels, Waco has blossomed into a dining and entertainment destination over the past few years. The straight shot down I-35 boasts not only Baylor University and Magnolia Market at the Silos but also up-andcoming restaurants that have already built a following reaching outside of city lines. So whether you are passing through or are spending an entire day in Waco, here are some must-visit foodie attractions.
Carmel-by-the-sea, CASacramento Magazine

Road Trip: Carmel With Kids

Since it is starting to heat up here in the Sacramento Valley, our family decided to cool off a bit last weekend. We headed southwest to beautiful Carmel Valley for a night. We usually break up the three-hour drive by stopping at either the Nut Tree Plaza play area outside of Fenton’s in Vacaville or Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont so our -year-old twin boys can run free for a bit.
LifestylePosted by
94 KXZ

Beat The Heat With A Backyard Water Park

Being stuck inside has taken a toll on all of us, especially kids. So this summer, create the ultimate backyard water park with any or all of these awesome water toys! From slip n slides to full-on inflatables, your kids will have a blast while keeping cool!
Eugene, OReugenecascadescoast.org

Road Trips on Public Transit

Want to road trip but don't have a car? Explore the region beyond Eugene using public transportation. You can hike to waterfalls, mountain bike renowned trails, walk on the beach, shop farmers' markets, sightsee in small towns, hang out at must-visit bakeries and craft breweries, or just enjoy the scenic landscape from the bus windows.
Petsnolangroupmedia.com

Top 5 Road Trip Rules When Riding With Rover

Like most pet parents, you’re probably gearing up to hit the road for a day trip with your pooch, or even a summer getaway. Before you go, be sure to take the necessary measures to ensure your pet is happy and safe during your travels. 1. Secure Your Pooch. One...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The Fairytale Road Trip That’ll Lead You To Some Of Wisconsin’s Most Magical Places

Think Wisconsin and fairytales have nothing in common? Think again! The Badger State is full of magical places that’ll make you feel as if you’re in a fairytale. It’s true, and we mapped out a route that’ll lead you to some of Wisconsin’s most magical places. Pack up the car and let your “once upon […] The post The Fairytale Road Trip That’ll Lead You To Some Of Wisconsin’s Most Magical Places appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utica, NYPosted by
94 KXZ

Running Can Be A Life Changer

Welcome to the First Wednesday in June which marks National Running Day. This day is a significant one for me because I have done a lot of running over the past 20 years. I am not quite sure if you can call what I do as running because my speed is more in the jogging range. I'm sure on some of my tougher days, fast walkers can even pass me.