Road Trips Have Drastically Changed But Some Things Stay The Same
The Friday before Memorial Day is known as National Road Trip Day. Oh Boy, have road trips changed. Today's vehicles usually provide a smoother ride with air conditioning. Maps used to be the norm. I am talking about the ones would take up the entire front seat. The biggest difference is technology as kids today rely on electronic devices. Before devices, it was all about reading magazines, fighting with your brother and playing the license plate game.wkxzfm.com