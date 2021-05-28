Cancel
Can the law promote provision and uptake of childcare?

By Marina Elefante Alena Sakhonchik
World Bank Blogs
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildcare matters for the economic participation of men and women alike. Parents of young children would not be able to join the labor force without it. However, women have a higher stake in this issue as they carry out the bulk of unpaid care at home. Women spend on average three times longer on unpaid care than men, ranging from 1.5 times longer in North American countries to 6.7 times longer in South Asian. Access to childcare is often a binding constraint that restricts women's decisions on whether to work and in which type of work to engage.

EducationWECT

Childcare workers are hard to find

(CNN) - With the pandemic easing up and more businesses opening, workers are starting to return to offices, but a shortage in childcare workers is having a domino effect on parents who can’t leave their kids home alone. Mornings at Wonderspring Early Education in West Philadelphia start with circle time.
Columbia, SCdillonheraldonline.com

Partnership Provides Childcare Scholarships For Families

COLUMBIA– Siblings of four-year-olds enrolled in the First Steps 4K program now qualify for child care scholarships thanks to a partnership between SC First Steps and the SC Department of Social Services. First Steps 4K provides free four-year-old kindergarten to eligible children in more than 200 private child care centers...
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

Strong early learning and childcare are essential

There is no doubt early learning and access to quality child care play a critical role in the wellbeing and prosperity of LA County families and communities. It’s something that we, two leaders in the early childhood advocacy and business field, care about deeply. Investments in early childhood and family...
Sidney, OHshelbydd.org

Childcare Assistant – Wilma Valentine Childcare

POSITION: Childcare Assistant – Wilma Valentine Childcare. QUALIFICATIONS: High School Graduate. Ohio Department of Education Aide Permit or willingness to obtain. Successful completion of a physical, BCI/FBI background check and multiple database background checks as defined by ODODD Rule 5123-2-02. Must be physically capable to lift, carry, and move children in a safe manner.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

Isenberg Researchers Address Inequity Concerns in Access to Child Care Subsidy Support

Access to child care is considered critical to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. Increasing the accessibility of child care helps children improve their long-term outcomes, parents maintain employment or attend school, and society achieve economic stability. While access to child care has these far-reaching positive effects on children, families and society, it is prohibitively expensive throughout the United States (U.S.). On average, U.S. families spend $10,000 per year on child care, which accounts for as high as 60% of a family’s annual income in certain states.
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Eradicating child labor requires a holistic, accelerated approach

On Thursday, the International Labor Organization released new figures on the scope of child labor across the globe. And the news is deeply distressing. For all that nations, non-governmental organizations, and brave individuals have done to eliminate this scourge, for the first time in 20 years, the number of children whose budding potential is thwarted by labor has increased.
RelationshipsKGMI

Families Eligible for New Childcare Payments

The IRS is starting to notify families that may be eligible for new child care payments authorized by the federal American Rescue Plan Act that was enacted in March. The monthly payments begin in July and will be based on information in families’ 2019 or 2020 tax returns. The automatic...
World721news.com

Twinning program with two Dutch childcare organizations

SABA — As part of the BES(t) 4 Kids Saba program to improve the quality of childcare, the Public Entity Saba has engaged in a twinning program with two childcare organizations in the Netherlands, Hestia and Kindernet. The twinning program started in November 2020 and until now mostly focused on...
Politicskyma.com

Chamber of Commerce to urge states to help with childcare

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The United States Chamber of Commerce is asking states to use new government funding to help working parents. Wednesday the business lobbying group urged states to use money received through the American Rescue Plan to help parents pay childcare costs. The Chamber of Commerce pointed to...
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Council Takes Initial Steps to Fix Childcare in Seattle

Of all the unexpected systems that the pandemic has laid bare, the crisis has shown childcare to be uniquely scattered and broken. By closing down the backbone of childcare for most people — the public school systems — families were left scrambling to make do. The news report euphemism was “balancing” childcare responsibilities. From inside, it felt more like “plummeting towards spikes and alligators.”
Indiana Statehartfordcitynewstimes.com

Indiana essential workers can get early child care grants

(The Center Square) – Indiana families that include what the state deems as essential workers now can receive grants to help cover early child care and other education costs. The state will use $101 million in federal COVID-19 money to fund Build, Learn, Grow scholarships that will go to families...
Congress & Courtsillinoisvalleytimes.com

Rezin urges lawmakers to 'invest in childcare so we can get working women back to work'

Sen. Sue Rezin introduced Senate Resolution 342 on the Senate floor Tuesday, seeking assistance for working women. SR0342 asks legislators and Gov. Pritzker to “invest the money received through the American Rescue Plan Act to encourage women to return to the workforce and to help stimulate the growth of women in the workforce, and particularly, urges the Child Care Funds be used to help fund child care and make it easily accessible for working mothers.”
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Parents struggling to find reliable childcare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some parents are struggling not only in finding childcare options, but finding people they can trust to take care of their little ones. Local parent Claude Johnson-Perry said, “As far as job postings, they don’t really pay childcare workers enough. And on top of that it’s $200 a week to pay for someone to yell at your child. I’m sure you can imagine it’s pretty rough.”
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Childcare help is coming, but will it be enough?

A scarcity of child care options that worsened in 2020 has led to legislation that ultimately could increase the number of working women, child care providers here and industry organizations say. However, child care providers say they’re facing staffing shortages just as demand from working parents is increasing exponentially as...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time is running out for renters who are relying on the CDC’s eviction moratorium. The program expires on June 30th. Waypoint’s Director of Housing Services, J`nae Peterman, says their fear is this moratorium won’t be extended. If that’s the case, she says evictions could start if people can’t start paying back their rent.
PoliticsWTHI

This new federal program helps with childcare - here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school being out for the summer, many parents are left scrambling trying to find affordable childcare. Parents know this can be costly. The federal government provided $101 million in coronavirus relief money for the Build Learn Grow program. The state is disbursing that money through 50,000 scholarships for families.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Rebuilding Trust in Healthcare Essential to Recharging Vaccine Uptake

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Before medicine pins the plateauing vaccine uptake solely on hesitancy, health systems should ask themselves what they’re doing to make it easy to get the vaccines and regain patient trust, physician and writer Dhruv Khullar, MD, said in a livestreamed conversation to which press were invited.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

YWCA Offering Free Childcare So Parents Can Get Their COVID Shot

The YWCA in El Paso is doing its part to help get people in the Borderland vaccinated by offering free childcare while people receive their COVID-19 shot. There are many options for El Pasoans who want to get their COVID-19 shot, whether through a neighborhood pharmacy, doctor's office, or almost anywhere. But many El Pasoans might be having difficulty finding the time to get vaccinated, or finding adequate childcare so they can go and get poked worry-free.
Educationkurv.com

Abbott Signs Law Promoting Patriotic Education

Gov. Greg Abbott is supporting a bill he says puts an emphasis on patriotic education in Texas. Abbott signed the 1836 Project into law on Monday to address concerns that educators in the state weren’t properly teaching the history of Texas. The law establishes a nine-person advisory committee that will...
Chenango County, NYEvening Sun

Schumer Visit Addresses Tourism, Childcare, And Farming

NORWICH — During his visit Tuesday, United States Senator for New York Chuck Schumer spoke with local leaders about the financial future of Chenango County. Leaders informed Schumer of the many areas where Chenango County needed help, including tourism improvement, access to childcare, and the effects of COVID-19 on local farms.