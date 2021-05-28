Can the law promote provision and uptake of childcare?

Childcare matters for the economic participation of men and women alike. Parents of young children would not be able to join the labor force without it. However, women have a higher stake in this issue as they carry out the bulk of unpaid care at home. Women spend on average three times longer on unpaid care than men, ranging from 1.5 times longer in North American countries to 6.7 times longer in South Asian. Access to childcare is often a binding constraint that restricts women's decisions on whether to work and in which type of work to engage.