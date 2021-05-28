Cancel
Public Health

Learning from previous research: how to protect and train the healthcare workforce for pandemic response and effective vaccination rollout

World Bank Blogs
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis blog entry is in a series that highlights insights from research for development policies and practice, supported by the Knowledge for Change Program (KCP). The COVID-19 pandemic tests the resilience of primary health care systems and raises questions of how to maintain healthcare quality in a time of crisis. The largest global vaccination roll-out in history has started, but many countries are not well prepared for fast and effective implementation. According to the World Bank’s vaccine-readiness assessments of 128 low- and middle-income countries, while 85% of the countries have national vaccination plans, only 30% have developed processes to train a large number of front-line vaccinators who will be needed. At the same time, the second and third waves of COVID-19 are still throwing devastating blows to a number of countries, including India, where COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high.

blogs.worldbank.org
