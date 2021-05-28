Solos: Season 1 REVIEW – Dud On Arrival

"If I get out of this alive - I'm coming for you." Netflix has revealed their own official trailer for the hitman action movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake, made by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. The first trailer from a few weeks ago was already totally badass. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. This awesome John Wick-but-with-women movie stars Karen Gillan as Sam, who was raised by "The Firm", the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl. The superb cast also includes Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, Ralph Ineson, and Chloe Coleman. This is looking like one of the better action offerings this summer, with some vibrant cinematography and kick ass ladies with guns. Check it out.