The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass is now out. We now know what skins we can get from the latest Battle Pass using our Battle Stars. But we know that there’s more to come on the horizon. Aside from the Skins already revealed, there are some that have just been lurking in the shadows. Just like the God of Mischief, Loki. You read that right. MARVEL’s Loki will be coming to wreak havoc on Fortnite‘s Battle Royale Island.