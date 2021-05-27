'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate' Revealed

Players who dabble in GungHo’s match 3 titles once again have an opportunity to summon a heroic spirit now Fate/stay night is back in Puzzle & Dragons. Having already featured once in GungHo’s headline puzzle title, the Fate franchise is about to return in a crossover that will, is already on. From now until 27 June, players can jump into Puzzle & Dragons and find a number of familiar servants and sorcerers. Shirou Emiya and Servant, Saber feature prominently in this new event, each of which gets new Assist Evolutions. This isn’t the only Fate character to turn up. Saber, Archer, Lancer, Assassin, and Berserker, as well as Shirou Emiya, Rin Tohsaka, Sakura Matou, Illyasviel von Einzbern, and Saber Alter all make an appearance as new Orb Skins, meaning this is more than just a replay of a previous events.