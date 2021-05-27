'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate' Revealed
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate is the next installment in the RPG franchise. While Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate, it was scant on details. No platforms or many details were announced, but series creator Yuji Horii did reveal that DQ XII will have a more mature and somber tone, feature an overhauled command battle system, and be more open-ended with the player's decisions having an impact on the entire game as a whole.worthplaying.com