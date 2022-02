Caffeine may be the jolt your system needs to get going — but your wallet is also taking a hit every time you visit Starbucks. The coffee giant raised its prices back in October due to inflation, increased demand and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. January 2022 saw another price bump from the popular chain. It's not likely to be the last hike, as restaurants see the costs for goods increasing, with everything from milk to bakery items on the rise.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO