Is There a Wild Upset Brewing in Vegas?

By Odds Shark Staff
oddsshark.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights are acutely aware of what it feels like to squander a 3-1 series lead – and it’s a feeling they’d like very much to avoid as they host Minnesota in Game 7 of their first-round series Friday night. Vegas (43-16-3 SU, 30-30-2 O/U) comes in as a hefty favorite despite dropping consecutive games to the upstart Wild (38-19-5 SU, 35-26-1 O/U).

www.oddsshark.com
