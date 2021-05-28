Is There a Wild Upset Brewing in Vegas?

When you look at both of these lineups, one thing that stands out is the depth throughout both these forward groups. Both teams can roll four lines and have had a balanced scoring attack throughout these playoffs. Vegas has gotten a goal from all but two forwards in the playoffs who have played at least three games for the club. The Canadiens, on the other hand, has seen all but three forwards score who have played at least three games. William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights in points in the postseason with 11 in 13 games while Tyler Toffoli leads for the Canadiens with 10 points in 11 games. For two teams with so much depth, matchups become a lot harder as goals can come from anywhere. However, one area the Canadiens should have the upper hand is the centre depth. It will be hard for the Golden Knights to match the skill the Habs have up the middle.