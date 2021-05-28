Crypto Price Analysis & Overview May 28th: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, & Polygon (MATIC)

The Bitcoin price is trading below $40,000 against USD and the coin is likely to climb steadily with a few downward moves. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been turbulent in recent days, after tight trading for a few weeks with relatively low volatility. A couple of days ago, the Bitcoin price rose sharply by moving above the resistance levels of $40,000 and $41,000 against the US dollar. The coin even exceeded $41,000 levels to trade at $41,076 before correcting lower. At the moment, the price is declining and is moving towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $39,913.