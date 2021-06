Seth Gilford has been appointed as Vice President of the Capital Markets Division at Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Inc. Seth’s role will help to grow Quantum’s footprint in the single-tenant and net-leased medical space. Seth has been with the firm for two years now and in his time, he has underwritten $1 Billion in assets nationwide. Seth’s rare ability to understand his client’s needs and to help them accomplish their goals has led to his early success in the industry. He is well versed in nuances of both net-lease and sale-leaseback transactions making him an ideal advisor with a depth of knowledge.