GNY.io Announces Enterprise Partnership With N1 Supermarkets In Switzerland

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a leading global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announced that C3 brands will now be available to restaurant partners of Chowly, a leading point-of-sale (POS) integration company. Chowly seamlessly integrates orders from all third-party marketplaces such as Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, and Doordash, as well as C3’s own app, CITIZENS GO, into one point of sale through its’ superior menu management technology, POS Sync. A critical piece of C3’s tech infrastructure and growth, this gives restaurants access to C3’s roster of 40 world-class digital brands while providing them with one place to manage delivery orders, consolidate reporting and update menus across every third-party delivery service.