GNY.io Announces Enterprise Partnership With N1 Supermarkets In Switzerland
London (May 27, 2021): GNY announced it’s first enterprise partnership today, sharing that it would provide N1 Supermarkets in Switzerland with machine learning powered solutions for customer engagement and rewards. N1 is the official, and exclusive partner of Intermarche in Switzerland. Intermarché, the European grocery giant, had 46.3 billion euro sales last year and this is their exclusive backed project entry into the Swiss market.cryptopotato.com