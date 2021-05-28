Cancel
Another BSC Project Exploit: $7.2M Drained From BurgerSwap in a Flash Loan Attack

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article$7.2 million were drained from the DeFi protocol BurgerSwap in yet another flash loan attack on a project using the Binance Smart Chain. Another protocol employing the Binance Smart Chain has suffered a security breach. This time, it was the decentralized exchange BurgerSwap, and the perpetrators stole over $7 million through a flash loan attack.

#Bsc#Defi#The Binance Smart Chain#Bsc#Burger#Wbnb#Pancakeswap#Burgerswap#Busd#Eth#Cryptopotato#Spartan Protocol#Uranium Finance#Meerkat Finance#Usdt#Btc
