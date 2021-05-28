The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's iHeartRadio Awards Performance Understood the Assignment

Singer Doja Cat has revealed which artists we can find on her next album. We tell you everything!. Not long ago, Jul unveiled his new title, So the Zone as well as the release date of his next album and we will have the right to a lot of new releases during this month of June! This time it’s the singer Doja Cat we are going to talk to you about. The one who is at the origin of the tubes “Say so” or more recently “Kiss me more” is about to release a brand new project. Indeed, on June 25th we will be able to discover his new album Planet Her which will contain 14 new songs. Doja Cat is known to do a lot of featuring and spoiler alert: there will be quite a few on this new project!