Seven Lions has finally unveiled "Wild And Broken," a massive collaboration with Trivecta, Blanke, and RBBTS called "Wild And Broken." "Wild And Broken" is the first collaboration with Seven Lions, Trivecta, and Blanke all on the same track. "Wild And Broken" perfectly combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music, which coalesces with RBBTS' anthemic songwriting and vocal performance to offer a beautiful new tune.