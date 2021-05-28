Monaco struggles a ‘glitch,’ say Alpine

The 2021 Monaco Grand Prix will be remembered for two things. The first thing it will be remembered for – and the most important in the long term – is that it was a very bad race. The supposed motorsport competition turned out to be a procession from start to finish. If the FIA chooses tracks for the season based on their potential to provide exciting races, this will be the last time we ever see Monaco on the F1 race calendar. We all know that the sport will be back here in 2022, but we can’t say many racing fans will be looking forward to it after this dire drudge of a race.