Monaco struggles a ‘glitch,’ say Alpine

By F1totheMaX
f1tothemax.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpine’s poor showing at the Monaco Grand Prix was just a “glitch” and not a true reflection of their pace, according to Marcin Budkowski. The French team headed to Monte Carlo looking like they had the fifth fastest car on the grid after some strong performances in the previous rounds.

f1tothemax.com
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Glitch
News Break
Sports
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Pierre Gasly Looking To Build On Monaco Momentum

After getting back in form last time out, Pierre Gasly is looking to build on his Monaco momentum this weekend in Baku. Despite having bad luck in Azerbaijan during his F1 career, Gasly has one podium to his name there from his time in GP2, and will hope to add a second this weekend.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Ricciardo spent time in McLaren sim after Monaco

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he spent time in McLaren’s simulator following the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as he looked to further understand the MCL35M. The Australian finished just 12th last time out, his worst performance of the season – the first time he’s missed the points in 2021. Across...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Alpine not expecting protest war in Baku

Alpine’s Marcin Budkowski says that he would be “very, very surprised” if there were protests over rear wings in Baku. There has been a huge amount of talk about rear wings in recent weeks, with Mercedes unhappy about the way in which Red Bull’s moves to give them more straight-line speed, and their’s isn’t the only one that is flexible.
Motorsportsmotorward.com

Did Monaco Expose Mercedes’ Weaknesses?

The 2021 Monaco Grand Prix will be remembered for two things. The first thing it will be remembered for – and the most important in the long term – is that it was a very bad race. The supposed motorsport competition turned out to be a procession from start to finish. If the FIA chooses tracks for the season based on their potential to provide exciting races, this will be the last time we ever see Monaco on the F1 race calendar. We all know that the sport will be back here in 2022, but we can’t say many racing fans will be looking forward to it after this dire drudge of a race.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Tsunoda on ‘big lifestyle change’ after Monaco

Yuki Tsunoda has spoken of how he has adjusted since a tough outing in Monaco, including the “big lifestyle change” of moving to Italy. The Japanese rookie was instructed by the head of the Red Bull young driver programme, Helmut Marko, to move nearer to the AlphaTauri factory in order to work more closely with his team on a regular basis – so Tsunoda is now residing in Italy.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed

The weather conditions were wretched as pole-winner Prost slithered through Sainte Devote for the first time. Ferrari’s Rene Arnoux and Derek Warwick tangled behind him, and Warwick’s Renault team-mate Patrick Tambay was unable to avoid him – putting both of them out. Not a great start to the day for France…
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Ferrari not expecting another Monaco miracle

Ferrari does not expect a repeat of the form it displayed over the course of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in Azerbaijan this weekend. In Monaco, Charles Leclerc qualified on pole and Carlos Sainz raced his way to second behind Max Verstappen. It marked a seismic turnaround in fortunes...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Gasly felt sorry for Hamilton in Monaco

Pierre Gasly says that he felt sorry for Lewis Hamilton in Monaco, with the Mercedes man spending the race stuck behind him. The AlphaTauri driver continued his strong start to the season last time out in Monte Carlo, qualifying in P6 and finishing the race there to score some big points for his team.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Post-Monaco work is paying off for Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo feels that the high amount of simulator work he did after the Monaco Grand Prix is already paying off in Baku. Ricciardo has struggled to get to grips with his McLaren this year, and the low point of the season came last time out in Monaco. At a...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

All-Brazilian pair Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr had to settle for a close second-place finish, for the second successive race, aboard their similar Whelen Engineering/Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R After taking pole position in qualifying on Friday, albeit by a scant 0.021 sec from Harry Tincknell’s Mazda, ex-Formula 1 driver Magnussen...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Penalty Hands Heart Of Racing Squad First IMSA Win

DETROIT, Mich. – The first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win for any driver is memorable. It will be more so for Ross Gunn and Roman De Angelis. The drivers of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 crossed the finish line second in GT Daytona at the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. But the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 that had finished first was moved to the rear of the field when a post-race audit showed that the team’s refueling time was faster than the minimum time listed on IMSA’s Balance of Performance (BoP) table for the GTD class.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

SECOND FIA WEC POLE POSITION IN A ROW FOR PORSCHE

Porsche tackles round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC in Portugal from the front row of the GTE-Pro-class grid. At the debut of the WEC on the 4.684-kilometre Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, works driver Kévin Estre turned the fastest lap with the ca. 515 PS Porsche 911 RSR in 1:37.986 minutes. With this, the Frenchman repeated his qualifying success from Spa-Francorchamps. His Italian teammate Gianmaria Bruni set the third quickest time on the undulating circuit in the backcountry of the Algarve in 1:38.389 minutes and takes up the race from the second grid row. Like at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highlight of the WEC season, each of the two factory-run 911 fielded by Manthey will be manned by three drivers for the eight-hour race. The championship leaders Estre and Neel Jani (Switzerland) receive support from Denmark’s Michael Christensen. Bruni and the Austrian Richard Lietz join forces in the cockpit with French factory driver Frédéric Makowiecki.
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

‘Crimson Bull presumably performed with tyre strain, FIA by no means checks throughout races’ – NEWPAPER24

‘Crimson Bull presumably performed with tyre strain, FIA by no means checks throughout races’. Saturday there have been rumours that Crimson Bull Racing had been accountable for the crash of Max Verstappen on the Baku Metropolis Circuit. The Austrian staff would have performed with the tyre pressures and that will have price the Dutchman his head. The Italian department of Motorsport.com confirms the rumours that tyre strain will be manipulated.
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Lacklustre performances from Mercedes in Monaco and Baku has allowed Red Bull to take the lead of both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship battles. But despite Red Bull having been the pace-setters recently, it is under no illusions about the strengths of the Mercedes team, plus it is aware about the return to more traditional race tracks rather than street circuits will be a help.
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace

The Enstone-based team is locked in an incredibly tight midfield battle, but it has not managed to convert some strong Saturday performances into a solid points haul. It is currently lying in seventh place in the constructors’ standings on 25 points, and needs to start delivering more if it is not to lose more ground to Aston Martin and AlphaTauri ahead of it.