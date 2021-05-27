Plumbing Program Set for Fall Semester

Tavie Kittredge ’24 (She/Her) How many weeks are in a semester? At Davidson, I’m never quite sure. Before my freshman semester in the fall of 2020, Davidson College was open about the fact that they were switching from a 15-week semester to a 13-week semester. This change would allow students to travel home for Thanksgiving without risking bringing COVID-19 back to school. I questioned this reasoning, as finals and most classes were virtual already, so students probably could have done their last two weeks of school from home, like our 100% virtual peers. Still, since college during pre-vaccine COVID was exhausting and wifi accessibility couldn’t be guaranteed, I didn’t have a problem with our shortened time.

