CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Plumbing Program Set for Fall Semester

tncc.edu
 2021-05-27

A few years ago, Bobby Perkins sat in on several meetings with local businesses interested in developing a plumbing program at Thomas Nelson. For one reason or another, that idea fell to the wayside, according to Perkins, the director of trades training and an instructor in Workforce Development. However,...

tncc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Wesleyan Argus

Wesleyan Local Food Cooperative Returns for Fall 2021 Semester

The Wesleyan Local Food Cooperative held its first pickup of the semester on Wednesday, Oct. 13 after closing due to the pandemic in spring 2020. Participating students, faculty, and staff can purchase shares in individual food co-ops—each corresponding to different food types, such as bread or produce—with points, check, cash, or credit card and pick up food on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Usdan Multipurpose Room.
ECONOMY
College Heights Herald

WKU announces commencement dates for Fall and Spring semesters

WKU Commencement activities were announced for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 graduates on Wednesday. The Fall 2021 College Recognition Ceremonies will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Spring 2022 Topper Walk and Commencement will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, with the College Recognition Ceremonies held on Friday, May 6, 2022.
COLLEGES
WLUC

NMU to host fall semester job fair Oct. 27

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will host its 54th annual Fall Semester Job Fair from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Northern Center Ballrooms. The job fair provides NMU students and alumni with an opportunity to discuss a wide range of career possibilities with...
MARQUETTE, MI
umassmedia.com

Clark Athletic Center reopens to students for the fall semester

With the fall 2021 semester at UMass Boston now in full swing, students are beginning to return to many of the on-campus activities that they enjoyed before the campus was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit with health and safety guidelines and restrictions. One of those buildings is the Clark Athletic Center, home to UMass Boston's basketball, hockey, and volleyball teams.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Development#College#The Academic Affairs#Facilities Maintenance#Fastforward#Workforce Credentials#Financial Aid#Noncredit
uhclthesignal.com

YOUR VOICE: Returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester

Students returned to campus en-masse at UHCL this fall for the first time since Spring 2020. The Signal asked students how they felt about the return to campus, these are their answers. “It’s weird. It’s odd because I’m not used to seeing people on campus anymore. It’s like entering a...
EDUCATION
theoakleafnews.com

SRJC PEERS’ Well-Being Wednesday kicks-off for Fall semester

The Santa Rosa Junior College PEERS coalition hosted this semester’s first Well-Being Wednesday on Zoom on Oct. 6 to talk about positivity, thankfulness and good memories of 2021. At one point, the group wrote thank you notes to people they were thankful for. Quinn, from PEERS, wrote a thank you...
SANTA ROSA, CA
msmary.edu

New semester, new perspectives

As the leaves begin to turn from a lively green to the vibrant colors associated with fall, our Mountain Home will awake from a sleepy week of students being away for fall break to the Fall 2021 semester being in full swing. With the semester being in full swing now,...
EMMITSBURG, MD
arcadia.edu

Oct. 19: LOVE Pilot Program's First Act-Up of the Semester: Good Trouble

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the LOVE Pilot Program's first Act-Up of the fall semester will focus on "Good Trouble" with student and community leaders representing business, politics, and education. Panelists include:. Napoleon Nelson, Pennsylvania State Representative. Jaisy Omollo, Arcadia’s assistant director of Civic and Global...
GLENSIDE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thekeystonenews.com

Appreciation for KU Hosting On-Campus Fall 2021 Semester

I am currently a college freshman. I was finishing my junior year of high school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since March 13, 2020, I haven’t known what my future would hold, from the parts of my senior year that I’d always hoped and dreamed of to what my first year at college would be like.
COLLEGES
downingtowntimes.com

YMCA to bring back teen programs this fall

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) will bring back key programs focused on teens and preteens this fall, helping young people to connect, engage and get involved in their communities. “We know that our youth are struggling, even if they’re unable to voice it. Adolescence is a challenging time in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
KVOE

USD 386 Superintendent-in-waiting gives thoughts on first half of fall semester

USD 386 Madison Virgil Superintendent-in-waiting Steve Jowers recently summed up the first half of the 2021 fall semester in one word, fast. Jowers, a recent guest of KVOE’s Morning Show, presented an update on the district’s progress through the current school year saying he believes there is a sense of normalcy beginning to return to the district. He says it is a bit hard to believe that they are already midway through the first semester with parent-teacher conferences coming up next week.
MADISON, KS
theonlinebeacon.com

Waste Not, Want Not: MCLA Composting Program Launches This Fall

Students are now able to reduce waste by disposing of food scraps thanks to MCLA’s student composting program, established by the MCLA Campus Sustainability Committee and Residence Life and Housing (RLH). Students can find the organics bin in the waste disposal area in G Block of the Flagg Townhouses, next...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Business Journal

Bronze Valley Accelerator names fall program participants

The newest cohort has been selected for this fall's Bronze Valley Accelerator Program. The accelerator has selected five companies from across the country representing a wide range of industries. This is the fourth class of the seven-week Bronze Valley Accelerator, and the program will focus on supporting female entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color using the gBETA model from accelerator organizer gener8tor.
BUSINESS
davidsonian.com

Short Semesters: A Diminished Education

Tavie Kittredge ’24 (She/Her) How many weeks are in a semester? At Davidson, I’m never quite sure. Before my freshman semester in the fall of 2020, Davidson College was open about the fact that they were switching from a 15-week semester to a 13-week semester. This change would allow students to travel home for Thanksgiving without risking bringing COVID-19 back to school. I questioned this reasoning, as finals and most classes were virtual already, so students probably could have done their last two weeks of school from home, like our 100% virtual peers. Still, since college during pre-vaccine COVID was exhausting and wifi accessibility couldn’t be guaranteed, I didn’t have a problem with our shortened time.
DAVIDSON, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Parks & Recreation Announces Upcoming Fall Programs

Asheville Parks & Recreation has announced that the fall 2021 program guide is now available! The guide contains information on all the great programs the department is offering through Dec. 31. Programs include outdoor skills workshops, holiday events, exercise classes, card playing groups, field trips and much more. There’s something...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thedrumbeat.com

TJC adjusts COVID-19 reporting for fall 2021 semester

Tyler Junior College has changed the way COVID cases are being reported this fall. In the fall 2021 semester, TJC made numerous policy changes in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 18 and Aug. 25outlawing mask and vaccination mandates, respectively. In response, TJC removed the mask mandate and increased the size of students in instructional spaces. Contact tracing, which was previously done to mitigate community spread in the classrooms, is also not being implemented this semester.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy