Keef Brands Continues Expansion of Cannabis Beverage Segment: Q&A With CEO Travis Tharp

Today Ad Results Media (ARM), a leader in personality-driven audio advertising, announced the addition of five key team members across its network of Austin, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego offices. A leading global purchaser of audio influencer advertising, ARM continues to attract top talent to bolster the firm’s innovation-driven approach to audio advertising. With over 10K+ audio influencer partners, ARM is pleased to welcome fresh leadership perspectives as it continues to deliver success for local and national clients by connecting brands to engaged audiences. “As we develop more scalable audio advertising offerings, I’m excited to welcome a group of very talented and motivated professionals who will bring our clients the innovation-focused mindset they expect, while also lending their unique perspectives and unparalleled expertise to grow our presence,” said Marshall Williams, Partner and CEO of ARM. An established name in the Austin, Houston and San Diego media landscapes, ARM has recently built presences in Boston and Los Angeles, further solidifying their commitment to building relationships within those digital, advertising and marketing communities. In order to provide localized opportunities and connections, paired with the capabilities and expertise of a national agency, ARM is identifying and cultivating top industry talent who understand client’s specific needs and perspectives. Joining a national network of media professionals, ARM is pleased to announce the following appointments: • Tony Carnevale, Creative Director: Growing the ARM creative team in Houston, Tony brings over 13 years of experience working with category-leaders on multimedia initiatives. Focusing on branded-content creation and drawing on his performance background, Tony’s strong relationships with platform audiences has delivered engaging storylines for clients spanning multiple industries and channels. • Jemina MacHarry, Director of Business Development: A Houston-based sales professional with over 10 years of experience developing and implementing strategic growth plans, Jemina has proven herself as a trusted sales leader. Working in the education, sports and logistics sectors, Jemina has acquired and grown business relationships for notable brands across a variety of focus areas. • Patty Mertes, VP of Media: Boasting over 16 years of specialized ad tech experience, Patty has worked with disruptive tech clients to achieve profitable outcomes by leveraging multichannel campaigns reaching multiple audiences. With a focus on connecting consumers with brands in new ways, Patty brings her expertise creating authentic client integrations on emerging platforms to the Los Angeles ARM team. • DeShá Runnels, VP of Media: An established media professional joining the Los Angeles team, DeShá has over 15 years of specialized experience managing sales operations and serving as a trusted collaborator for leading brands in the entertainment, sports and talk radio space. • Gretchen Smith, VP of Media: Bringing her experience working across the travel, wellness, non-profit, beauty, retail and military recruiting industries, Gretchen joins the media team to help clients connect paid investments to measured success. A consumer media expert, her passions for advertising and media technology have inspired her focus on audio-based solutions that allow brands to become more effective and innovative storytellers, especially through newly emerging audio platforms like Clubhouse. Responsible for delivering innovative, client-centric approaches, these team members represent a continuation of ARM’s commitment to deliver reach, relevance, resonance and response to clients spanning multiple regions, industries and focuses. ARM is continuously looking to add top talent to their team, especially Account Strategists as they expand their portfolio of clients. For more information about career opportunities, please visit www.adresultsmedia.com/careers. ### About Ad Results Media (ARM) Ad Results Media (ARM) moves brands beyond merely being heard. As a trailblazer in the audio industry, ARM leads in branded spoken-word advertising: the most authentic, memorable and mutually beneficial format for growth. With more than 20 years of experience, ARM effectively connects audiences with brand messages, delivering richer and more meaningful ROI in the form of reach, relevance and resonance. The company, with offices in Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles and Boston, is a leading purchaser of audio influencer ads nationally and leverages its strong relationships within the industry to connect brands with over 10,000 of the world's most high-profile news, sports and entertainment creators. Be Part of the Story™ and follow along on social @adresultsmedia.