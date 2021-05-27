CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Date for Templin Hall Reopening is Fall 2022

tncc.edu
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe roof over a section of Templin Hall collapsed April 5, but there were no injuries. Renovations to Templin Hall on Thomas Nelson Community College’s Hampton campus could be done in time for the fall 2022 semester. That’s according to a recent report by the...

tncc.edu

Comments / 0

tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Eagle Cafe to Reopen This Fall

Students at Tyrone Area High School have been missing their warm cookies, iced coffee, and sweet tea since June 2021 when the high school cafe closed for the summer. The cafe didn’t reopen this fall because the cafe manager did not return to the district for the 2021-22 school year.
TYRONE, PA
famunews.com

FAMU’s Improved Residence Dining Hall Reopens

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Residence Dining Hall or “Top Café” has a whole new look. Located in the Student Services Center, the Residence Dining Hall reopened just in the time for the first Convocation held on Friday, September 10, 2021. President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., proudly announced at the Lawson Center. President Robinson and wife, Sharon Robinson, were the first visitors served for breakfast the morning of the opening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Biz Times

Target sets opening date for Bayshore location

Target announced Friday that its new store at Bayshore in Glendale is set to open Sunday, Oct. 24. Located in the former Boston Store building at 5701 N. Lydell Ave., the 128,000-square-foot store is Target’s 14th Milwaukee-area location. The company says it employs 2,500 people across its local store footprint. Target operates more than 1,920 Target stores nationwide.
GLENDALE, WI
2 On Your Side

Downtown's historic Ulrich's Tavern plans late fall reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About a year ago, Ulrich’s Tavern closed during the pandemic, telling followers in a Facebook post it would reopen in the spring. But ongoing issues related to state regulations as well as the drop in workers downtown led owner Sal Buscaglia to reconsider plans, even contemplating putting the historic bar/restaurant up for sale.
BUFFALO, NY
#Hastings College#Templin Hall Reopening#Nelson College Board#Vccs
K-Fox 95.5

MarTeres Tea Room In Lufkin, Texas Sets Date To Reopen

We have been without chicken salad sandwiches, chicken spaghetti, quiche, and almond tea for around four months. Don't worry, there is light at the end of the tunnel. MarTeres Tea Room has announced that its reopening day is November 4th, 2021. They also announced that they will be taking reservations for that opening day very soon.
LUFKIN, TX
College Heights Herald

WKU announces commencement dates for Fall and Spring semesters

WKU Commencement activities were announced for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 graduates on Wednesday. The Fall 2021 College Recognition Ceremonies will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Spring 2022 Topper Walk and Commencement will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, with the College Recognition Ceremonies held on Friday, May 6, 2022.
COLLEGES
KPLC TV

Petro Bowl sets reopening date

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Outside of Petro Bowl in Lake Charles sit paint cans, hammers and wood. Their all part of the materials needed to rebuild the bowling alley following Hurricane Laura. “The roof was completely pulled back like a tuna fish can you opened up,” employee Debbie Stroderd...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDVM 25

National Gallery of Art announces ice rink reopening dates

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Gallery of Art’s Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden will reopen for the 2021-2022 season on November 19. The ice skating rink will be open until March 6, 2022, weather permitting. Residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the venue seven days a week, with Sunday through Thursday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

Hall for Cornwall reopening after £26m refurbishment

Cornwall's main theatre venue is reopening after a major refurbishment. The work at Truro's Hall for Cornwall, in the 175-year-old Grade II* listed former city hall building, sees a bigger auditorium and other facilities. The theatre closed in June 2018 for what was supposed to be a two-year refurbishment costing...
ENTERTAINMENT
udayton.edu

Black Alumni Town Hall - Fall 2021

Join President Eric Spina and your fellow Black Alumni for a Town Hall. This digital meeting will include campus updates and initiatives supporting and advocating for diversity and inclusion, as well as initiatives by the Black Alumni Affinity Group. Our registration system currently accepts only United States addresses. If your...
DAYTON, OH
treblezine.com

Wailin Storms announce fall tour dates

Wailin Storms released one of 2020’s best under-the-radar heavy albums—not quite metal, not quite noise rock, maybe a bit punk-blues—with Rattle. And now, the group has lined up shows in support of that record. They’re playing shows in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and South Carolina. Take a look at the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
invillapark.com

Free Fall Leaf Collection Dates 2021

Between October 18 though December 2, residents will be allowed to dispose of an unlimited number of Kraft paper bags of leaves without affixing yard waste disposal stickers during the final seven weeks of yard waste collection. Reminder: During the free leaf collection dates leaves in garbage cans MUST have...
VILLA PARK, IL
tncc.edu

November Events Numerous, Varied

It’s setting up to be a busy November at Thomas Nelson, with a distinct nod to the College’s military community among the many scheduled events. One of the busiest days of the month will be Nov. 11, Veterans Day, with events at campuses in Hampton and the Historic Triangle in Williamsburg. There will be in-person and virtual components, with the live opening ceremonies set for noon at the Peninsula Workforce Development Center on the Hampton campus. Part of the opening ceremonies, which will be streamed live and available at the Williamsburg campus, is a panel discussion featuring Thomas Nelson veterans. It will be facilitated by Marc Vernon, the financial aid director of Veterans Affairs at the College. A Thomas Nelson student affiliated with the military will put on a spoken word performance. Pre-registration is required to attend the event in-person at the PWDC, which includes a boxed lunch from Subway.
POLITICS
metrofamilymagazine.com

Episode 85 – Fall Fun at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Fall Y’all, Homeschool Days and free field trips, oh my! Today on Raising OKC Kids we are speaking with Emma Leach, Manager of Museum Education and Outreach at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Gaylord-Pickens Museum. We also discuss the importance of this institution in our community and for our state, and how learning about great Oklahomans can inspire the next generation of leaders.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thetimes24-7.com

Westfield shop bringing fall floral to Noblesville City Hall

Its fall, and the decorations in downtown Noblesville are beautiful. A few weeks ago, I was walking by Noblesville City Hall and happened upon some folks busy at work planting flowers and installing a fall floral display in the former water fountain outside of City Hall. Remember when the display...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Phipps Conservatory Adds Sinkhole Bus To Its Garden Railroad Display

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will never forget the sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus. Next Thursday, Oct. 28, will mark two years since the unforgettable event in Pittsburgh history. It happened during the morning rush hour along Penn Avenue and 10th Street near the Westin Hotel and David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The road finally reopened almost a year and thousands of dollars later. In the days following the sinkhole, dozens of memes, Halloween costumes and Christmas decorations started popping up. Two years later, it’s still a big talker in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: Jill Neely/KDKA) Now, it’s on display at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The sinkhole scene is part of the “Garden Railroad: Bridges and Tunnels Exhibit.” There’s a mini Port Authority bus surrounded by yellow caution tape and onlookers. The display is now open to the public. For more information on the exhibit, visit Phipps’ website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Department Of Public Works Looking For Artist To Help Design New Playground

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new playground and spray park is coming to Pittsburgh’s Chartiers Park soon. The Department of Public Works is preparing to build on the site in the West End and is currently in the bidding stage for construction. They also are looking for artists to help with the park. The plan is for the artist to design and build a “pavement mural” in the spray park. Artists interested can get more information can be found on the city website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA

