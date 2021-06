Israel Start-Up Nation has announced Chris Froome will ride the upcoming Tour de France, albeit in a different role than previously anticipated. The four-time overall winner will move into the role of a captain on the road. “Chris will be our road captain in this year’s Tour de France”, explains sports manager Rik Verbrugghe. “As a four-time winner of the Tour, the value of his experience cannot be underestimated. It will be extremely useful for the team during the race.”