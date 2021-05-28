Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

RoboAds introduces mobile advertising, interactive robot

Digital Signage Today
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoboAds, a Palo Alto, California based robotics startup, has introduced a commercial robot called RoboSignage that can display visual content and allow viewers to interact with it in real time via their mobile phones, Faysal ElChamaa, company CEO, told this website. The robot was introduced at the AIBC World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

www.digitalsignagetoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robot#Mobile Advertising#Robotics#Roboads#Digital#Ptz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Computers
Place
Dubai
News Break
Software
Related
lbbonline.com

Voice Tech: It’s Not Advertising

INFLUENCER: CODE D'AZUR's Jeroen Thissen and Erik Rave on key lessons they picked up while developing voice services. While everybody is talking about how ‘voice is coming!’ and ‘the rise of the smart speaker market in China’, there’s far less talk about the actual lessons from developing voice applications. That’s why, after three years of developing Google Actions for brands such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LeasePlan, we wanted to share six things we've learned in six short articles. The first lesson may be obvious, but it’s a very important one if you’re considering starting to work with the medium: It’s not advertising.
Technologyarxiv.org

Sneak Attack against Mobile Robotic Networks under Formation Control

The security of mobile robotic networks (MRNs) has been an active research topic in recent years. This paper demonstrates that the observable interaction process of MRNs under formation control will present increasingly severe threats. Specifically, we find that an external attack robot, who has only partial observation over MRNs while not knowing the system dynamics or access, can learn the interaction rules from observations and utilize them to replace a target robot, destroying the cooperation performance of MRNs. We call this novel attack as sneak, which endows the attacker with the intelligence of learning knowledge and is hard to be tackled by traditional defense techniques. The key insight is to separately reveal the internal interaction structure within robots and the external interaction mechanism with the environment, from the coupled state evolution influenced by the model-unknown rules and unobservable part of the MRN. To address this issue, we first provide general interaction process modeling and prove the learnability of the interaction rules. Then, with the learned rules, we design an Evaluate-Cut-Restore (ECR) attack strategy considering the partial interaction structure and geometric pattern. We also establish the sufficient conditions for a successful sneak with maximum control impacts over the MRN. Extensive simulations illustrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed attack.
Electronicsfreenews.live

Drones and Robots

The latest news from the world of robotics. Follow our publications and you will always be aware of all the most interesting things from the world of robots!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Peak Seven Advertising

Peak Seven is a full-service branding and digital marketing agency, using highly-skilled in-house talent and the latest technology to deliver impressive creative and quality lead generation while increasing clients’ bottom line. “We have been tech-driven since 1999; especially over the past seven years, branding has become dramatically different — it’s...
Technologyarxiv.org

Interacting Swarm Sensing and Stabilization

Swarming behavior, where coherent motion emerges from the interactions of many mobile agents, is ubiquitous in physics and biology. Moreover, there are many efforts to replicate swarming dynamics in mobile robotic systems which take inspiration from natural swarms. In particular, understanding how swarms come apart, change their behavior, and interact with other swarms is a research direction of special interest to the robotics and defense communities. Here we develop a theoretical approach that can be used to predict the parameters under which colliding swarms form a stable milling state. Our analytical methods rely on the assumption that, upon collision, two swarms oscillate near a limit-cycle, where each swarm rotates around the other while maintaining an approximately constant density. Using our methods, we are able to predict the critical swarm-swarm interaction coupling (below which two colliding swarms merely scatter) for nearly aligned collisions as a function of physical swarm parameters. We show that the critical coupling corresponds to a saddle-node bifurcation of a limit-cycle in the constant-density approximation. Finally, we show preliminary results from experiments in which two swarms of micro UAVs collide and form a milling state, which is in general agreement with our theory.
AdvocacyBusiness Insider

Introducing the Next Generation of Innovators: T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation Announce 2021 Changemaker Challenge Winners

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the T-Mobile Foundation announced the 16 winners of the 2021 Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that mobilizes youth who have big and bold ideas on how to change the world for good with seed money and mentorship. Winning ventures from this third Challenge, sponsored by T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka, the world’s largest network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs, came from individuals and teams between the ages of 13-18 and tackle issues ranging from water conservation to underrepresentation in medicine to reducing waste.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Warehouse As an Assembly Line: Mobile Robotics

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Robots have come a long way since their introduction in the 60s. But recently, they have found their exclusive space in the warehouses. Warehousing activities comprise of tasks such as inbound, picking, storage, movement and transfer, packing and outbound, etc. These tasks can be broken down into steps like in an assembly line and the concept of division of labor can be applied on the same. With the evolving technologies and emerging capabilities of mobile robots, the idea of human-robot collaboration has picked up the conversation across the globe. Humans can be divided to operate in the assembly line of a warehouse to carry out the above-mentioned tasks by collaborating with their robotic counterparts. In this case, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are a simple, efficient, and cost-effective way to automate all the tasks related to storage and material movement till the dispatch of items from the warehouse where previously manual operators were required to push carts around the facility.
Softwarecampussafetymagazine.com

DroneSense Introduces Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking

Austin, Texas — DroneSense, a comprehensive software platform that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs, is excited to introduce two new features to improve user experience and increase the safety and functionality of public safety operations – Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking. DroneSense is participating in...
Shelby Charter Township, MIdbusiness.com

Mobile Robot Maker Resgreen Relocates Manufacturing HQ to Shelby Twp.

Mobile robot company Resgreen Group International has announced the relocation of its manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township. The location of the new facility will be announced soon. Resgreen’s portfolio includes artificial intelligence robots, autonomous mobile robots, and automated guided vehicles. It also provides consulting services including backend operational...
Economyvoticle.com

Specialists In Seo And Ppc Advertising

The mixture of excellent content material and hugely authoritative hyperlink sources guarantees Search engine optimisation accomplishment. Wealthy, one of a kind and thrilling content for users is what excellent Search engine marketing is all about. If search engines optimization uk can present content to your customers that nobody else has, then you can have their focus and engagement. The higher your content material appears in Google search benefits, the much more attention it will acquire. Build an Search engine marketing approach that responsibly builds backlinks but also assists develop your brand identity, so you organically produce linkless mentions wherever feasible.
Technologyarxiv.org

Model Predictive Robot-Environment Interaction Control for Mobile Manipulation Tasks

Modern, torque-controlled service robots can regulate contact forces when interacting with their environment. Model Predictive Control (MPC) is a powerful method to solve the underlying control problem, allowing to plan for whole-body motions while including different constraints imposed by the robot dynamics or its environment. However, an accurate model of the robot-environment is needed to achieve a satisfying closed-loop performance. Currently, this necessity undermines the performance and generality of MPC in manipulation tasks. In this work, we combine an MPC-based whole-body controller with two adaptive schemes, derived from online system identification and adaptive control. As a result, we enable a general mobile manipulator to interact with unknown environments, without any need for re-tuning parameters or pre-modeling the interacting objects. In combination with the MPC controller, the two adaptive approaches are validated and benchmarked with a ball-balancing manipulator in door opening and object lifting tasks.
Cell Phonesrockproducts.com

HCSS Introduces myField Mobile Time Tracking and Engagement App

HCSS introduced myField, a mobile employee engagement and time tracking solution for heavy construction operations. The easy-to-use mobile solution allows workers to stay on top of their work while in the field or at the job site. “HCSS believes in getting tools in the hands of those who need them,...
Technologynordicapis.com

10 Advertising APIs

These ad APIs can perform functionalities like ad campaign setup, real-time reporting, and more to increase automation and reduce manual tasks. Below, we review some of the top advertising APIs out there. Facebook is the world’s biggest social media platform. As most people use Facebook, more and more advertisers use...
Video Gamescheddar.com

Twitter VP Joins Board of Interactive Advertising Tech Firm Versus

Jennifer Prince, the head of content at Twitter, just joined the board of Versus, which focuses on engaging, reward-based advertising. "If you think about live sports and esports and gaming in general, it's like all media is becoming interactive. The future of gaming is really playing a role in how content shows up to fans," she told Cheddar.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Mobility’s Robotic Future

More than ever, automotive manufacturers are looking to robotics as the future of mobility, from manufacturing to autonomy and beyond. We’ll be speaking to the heads of robotics initiatives at the world’s largest automakers to find out how the technology is set to transform the industry.
Electronics3DPrint.com

Caracol Introduces Large-Scale Composite 3D Printing Mounted on Robotic Arms

The small segment for large-scale 3D printers is growing. Previously populated by the likes of Cincinnati, Inc, Thermwood, and Ingersoll, this space is dedicated massive extrusion systems that 3D print thermoplastics as impressive scales and speeds, typically combining carbon fiber with their polymer of choice. Now, Italy’s Caracol is joining their mighty ranks with its own take on large-scale composite 3D printing.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Start.io and Proof Introduce Mobile Hyper-Contextual Marketing

U.S. mobile ad spending is expected to grow from $124B in 2021 to over $155B in 20231. Marketers are doubling down on mobile, as it gives them complete visibility into the advertising funnel. The ability to launch a campaign according to various demographic factors is the baseline for today’s marketing.
Technologymathworks.com

Delta Robot

(1) This program is an animation simulation program of Delta robot. (2) Users can select several built-in motion trajectories and observe their corresponding animations and time responses through a simple user interface. (3) We welcome suggestions for subsequent corrections and updates. (4) This program is for teaching demonstration and research...