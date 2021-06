Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Summer of Secrets movie is based on the true story of Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll) of Milstadt, Illinois, who in 2006, at the age of 17, was left for dead in the woods following a brutal attack, but survived. After spending 30 hours in the cold, while gravely wounded and paralyzed, police found Reeves barely alive. Her injuries were so severe that she had to re-learn how to walk and talk. With no memory of what happened, Reeves began a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. Jennie Garth stars as Ashley’s mother, Michelle Reeves.