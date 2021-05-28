Phelps HS seniors win first place overall at Cedar Student Fair

HAZARD — On Saturday, May 15, several members of the trail authority board met at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County to celebrate the re-naming ceremony of the trails, the First Frontier Appalachian Trails, as well as introduce the new executive director, Scott Smith. Many speakers and community leaders attended the event, including Rep. Chris Fugate, Sen. Brandon Smith, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and many more. After the speakers discussed what the trail system will do economically for the area and the state, attendees went on a guided tour of the trail system.