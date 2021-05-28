Cancel
Phelps, KY

Phelps HS seniors win first place overall at Cedar Student Fair

By Nicole Ziege @NicoleZiege
Appalachian News-Express
 19 days ago
Two Phelps High School seniors received high marks at this year’s Cedar, Inc. Future of Work in Appalachia Student Fair, and they were presented with their award last week. Students Ryan Charles and Jordan Blankenship competed in this year’s Cedar, Inc. Future of Work in Appalachia Student Fair event, which took place on April 26 at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Cedar, Inc. is a non-profit organization that shifted its focus in 2020 from promoting coal to promoting economic development, entrepreneurship and innovation in Appalachia.

