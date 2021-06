Another day, another covers album, this time from The Record Company, one of the more interesting acts in the overexposed genre of blues-rock that has been eaten alive by the media and watered down to be used for advertisements and end-of-episode montages. They’ve got a good mix of driving songs and classic, waltzing tempo slow burns, and their command of richer instrumentation like pianos and pedal steel gives them more interesting texture than a lot of their peers. The Side Project EP is actually their second cover EP, released nine years after the simply titled Covers Ep, and it’s got a similar blend of slightly-too-obvious choices from their obvious influences and strange forays into other genres like rap-rock. Sadly, many of these songs start strong yet fail to keep up their momentum with interesting sounds that they are definitely capable of.