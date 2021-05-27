Cancel
California State

Here's What We Know About the California Rail Yard Shooting Victims

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 19 days ago

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. Here's what we know about the victims, who were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as VTA employees Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

