After finishing with the league’s best record and then failing to reach The Finals each of the last two years, the Milwaukee Bucks were given the “Let’s see what you do in the playoffs” treatment all season. They made changes to their roster, upgrading at point guard with the addition of Jrue Holiday and then acquiring P.J. Tucker at the trade deadline. They made changes to their offense, spacing the floor differently and attacking the glass more aggressively. And they made changes to their defense, switching screens and playing zone more often. They took a huge step backward on that end of the floor, hoping that adaptability is more important than consistency in the postseason.