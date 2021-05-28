Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool sign defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

By ESPN.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have announced the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate after triggering his €41.5 million release clause. Sources had told ESPN that Konate was set to become the club's first major arrival of the summer and manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I'm really pleased we've been able to add a player of Ibrahima's quality to our squad and he is someone I've admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux."

Jurgen Klopp
