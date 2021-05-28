Liverpool sign defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

Liverpool have announced the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate after triggering his €41.5 million release clause. Sources had told ESPN that Konate was set to become the club's first major arrival of the summer and manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I'm really pleased we've been able to add a player of Ibrahima's quality to our squad and he is someone I've admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux."