Utah County, UT

Utah County deputies seek truck in construction plywood theft

By KSL TV
ksl.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE MOUNTAIN — Deputies have asked for the public's help to find a truck and driver suspected in a recent theft of plywood from a Utah County construction site. The Eagle Mountain Division of the Utah County Sheriff's Office circulated photos of the truck on Facebook, saying the plywood had been taken from a home under construction in the Arrival neighborhood.

