Jurgen Klopp insists new £36m signing Ibrahima Konate can solve Liverpool's problems in defence and will 'play for us right away' as he talks up the 22-year-old centre-back

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.