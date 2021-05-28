Jurgen Klopp insists new £36m signing Ibrahima Konate can solve Liverpool's problems in defence and will 'play for us right away' as he talks up the 22-year-old centre-back
Jurgen Klopp believes signing Ibrahima Konate will help solve Liverpool's defensive problems after the 22-year-old's £36million move form RB Leipzig was confirmed on Friday. Klopp admitted it was vital that they strengthened in defence this summer after long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip derailed their season last term.www.chatsports.com