If automated vehicles lead to more miles driven, does this mean cars will continue to dominate American society?
A new analysis suggests drivers who have vehicles that drive themselves put more miles on the road:. In a 2020 paper, Hardman interviewed 35 people who owned Teslas with Autopilot, and he found that most thought the feature made driving less terrible. “The perception by drivers is that it takes away a large portion of the task of driving, so they feel more relaxed, less tired, less stressed,” Hardman says. “It lowers the cognitive burden of driving.”legallysociable.com