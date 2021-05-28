Cancel
Society

If automated vehicles lead to more miles driven, does this mean cars will continue to dominate American society?

By legallysociable
legallysociable.com
 19 days ago

A new analysis suggests drivers who have vehicles that drive themselves put more miles on the road:. In a 2020 paper, Hardman interviewed 35 people who owned Teslas with Autopilot, and he found that most thought the feature made driving less terrible. “The perception by drivers is that it takes away a large portion of the task of driving, so they feel more relaxed, less tired, less stressed,” Hardman says. “It lowers the cognitive burden of driving.”

legallysociable.com
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

More Industrial Automation, Robots and Unmanned Vehicles Resources

Focus event "Capture the Light" with image processing experts from IDS. For the successful implementation of image processing applications, it is not only important to choose the right camera and a suitable image sensor. In order to capture light without interference and convert it into usable information, suitable optics and high-quality filter glasses also play a decisive role. The focus event "Capture the Light" on June 24th at 9 a.m. EDT addresses this topic in three exciting sessions.
California StateModesto Bee

How far can you go in an electric car? California needs 1.2 million charging stations

California wants to eliminate the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, but consumers worry about how far they can drive on a single charge with an electric car. Chief among drivers’ concerns is range anxiety, a fear that your vehicle will run out of range before you reach your destination, according to a survey by Consumer Reports. Drivers also worry about finding an electric charger on road trips and long commutes.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Maserati teases its first all-electric car, a potential Tesla Roadster rival

The next-generation Maserati GranTurismo sports coupe will be all-electric, giving the Italian automaker its first EV—and a potential Tesla rival. Maserati didn't provide any other information, only releasing photos of a camouflaged prototype and a short press release Friday. But Maserati finally joining the ranks of EV makers is still significant, especially considering the twisted path the automaker has taken to get to this point. The model isn't likely to arrive before 2023, although given the tease now we'd bet on a reveal in prototype form sometime next year.
Carsndakotalaw.com

Self-Driving Cars and the (Non)Race to Regulation

Transportation has come a long way over the past decade. We are now on the verge of having fully self-driving cars on the roads. Whether or not we should have such vehicles, of course, is an entirely different matter. There are many dangers associated with self-driving cars and autonomous tech...
Economyrenewanews.com

MISO electric vehicle prospects increase (3 out of 3)

By Rao Konidena With the increase in Electric Vehicles’ availability in Midwest states, it is time to acknowledge the opportunities for charging EVs at MISO, the regional grid operator. Aggregated EVs can be a distributed energy resource (DER). Therefore, aggregators are ideally positioned to bid EVs into the MISO market. MISO and other grid operators can enable EV prospects by allowing aggregated EVs to participate in the energy markets.
Carsfleetequipmentmag.com

Automated truck driving: Where does the liability land?

We’re coming to the point in automated driving technology development where self-driving developers and OEMs are zooming past the theoretical “What if?” and starting to answer real-world questions. One of the biggest is: Where does the liability land in the event of a collision when the Level 4 automated truck is driving itself under its own technological capabilities, even with a driver still sitting, hands-off, in the driver’s seat?
Carsbusinessnewsasia.com

Registration Open for Electric Vehicles & the Grid Online Workshop

Infocus International Group has launched the Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid online workshop which will be commencing live on 31 August 2021. The essential guide to opportunity and risk within emerging EV charging value chains. Even without the rapid growth of EVs, our current power systems are in the...
Carsnewsbrig.com

Lincoln is the latest car maker to promise an all-electric lineup by 2030

Lincoln is replicating some of its parent Ford’s all-electric commitments. The automaker today announced plans to electrify its entire vehicle lineup by 2030. It also pledged that half of its global volume will be zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Before then, Lincoln will debut its first fully electric car next year to coincide with its centenary.
CarsRoanoke Times

Former FCA Switches Gears, Accelerates EV Plans For Ram, Chrysler, Dodge

Only a few years ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s then-CEO Sergio Marchionne pleaded with motorists not to buy the FCA’s first battery-electric vehicle because it would lose $14,000 on every Fiat 500e sold. As FCA this year approached its merger with France’s PSA Group, the Italian-American automaker remained an EV skeptic...
Trafficconceptcarz.com

Everyday testing of BMW i Hydrogen NEXT with hydrogen fuel cell drive train begins

Munich. The BMW Group is beginning to test near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train in everyday conditions on European roads. Prototypes of the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT will examine how effectively the CO2-free drive train, model-specific chassis technology and vehicle electronics systems work together under real-life conditions. The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT is a pure electric vehicle that uses hydrogen as fuel by converting it into electricity in a fuel cell. The recently launched testing programme will pave the way for the BMW Group to present a small-series model with this sustainable drive technology, developed on the basis of the BMW X5, in late 2022. Extensive field testing of these vehicles will provide practical experience in the use of this sustainable drive technology.
Economyfordauthority.com

GM Ultium Battery Technology Will Power Future Locomotives

Virtually every automaker is currently focused on developing electric vehicles and batteries to power them, including Ford and its cross-town rival, General Motors. But it seems that GM Ultium battery technology won’t just be powering vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq – it will also be used in locomotives, thanks to a new deal between the automaker and Wabtec.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

New EV Battery Technology Is About to Quietly Change Electric Cars for the Better

Electric vehicles are easily one of the most controversial topics in the automotive industry. EVs can potentially reverse much of the damage that burning fossil fuels like gasoline has caused to Earth. They can help future generations breathe easier, both literally and metaphorically. Despite all the positive byproducts of shifting from a reliance on fossil fuel to electricity, some automotive enthusiasts are still resisting the rise of EVs. Thanks to new battery technology, gas-lovers are about to lose one of their biggest argument points.
EconomyPosted by
SlashGear

GM is throwing even more money at EVs and autonomous vehicles

General Motors plans to dramatically increase its spend on electric vehicles and autonomous driving, pledging $35 billion through 2025 as it races to bring new EVs to market. The company had previously said it would spend $27 billion in the same period, and will now pull forward battery manufacturing plans for its Ultium platform.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Owner Builds Awesome Retractable Automatic Charger Arm [VIDEO]

Some Tesla owners have gone above and beyond to create their own additions to the company’s products, like this Tesla owner in Romania that built a homemade Powerwall. In a new update, one Tesla owner has added a new element to Tesla’s semi-automated ecosystem that makes charging at home even easier.
Businessgizmochina.com

Xiaomi is expanding team for its Electric Vehicles business

A couple of months ago, in March this year, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi officially announced the commencement of its smart electric vehicle business. Now, a new report coming from China says that the firm is looking to expand its team. Xiaomi has opened up several new positions in the company...
Carscrankandpiston.com

Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries begin – 1006bhp super saloon now reaching customers

The long-awaited Tesla Model S Plaid has finally come to fruition, with first US examples hitting the road. Deliveries of the new Tesla Model S Plaid have finally commenced, reaching a milestone that the Plaid+ flagship, the one that was cancelled last week, will never manage. Despite this, company CEO Elon Musk has now finally confirmed details for the new range-topper before handing first examples to customers. The model is now one of just two Model S variants, sitting above the entry-level Long Range with a substantial boost in performance.
Carssme.org

Drive for EVs Challenges Auto Industry as Never Before

Automakers during this decade face a big challenge. They are having to invest in electric vehicles. But EVs, at least for now, won’t generate the profits of conventional vehicles, according to an annual report by consulting firm AlixPartners. “EVs won’t be close to the scale of traditional vehicles by 2028,”...
Carshlmlawfirm.com

Words Matter When It Comes to Safety of Autonomous Vehicles

The phrase “self-driving car” may conjure the ability to check email, read, get some work done, or even indulge in a morning coffee and bagel, all while safely riding to work. It’s a dream come true to get some of that time back every day, especially for workers with long commutes. Unfortunately, that terminology is quite misleading – and it’s drawing increased attention.
Carsaithority.com

IDTechEx Discusses Technology Development To Drive Long-term EV Adoption

The resilience of global electric vehicle (EV) sales during 2020 provided some optimism as to the maturing state of the electric vehicle market. However, sales are still primarily underpinned by government policy, and improvements in cost and performance to Li-ion cells and packs, not to forget other aspects of the vehicle or grid infrastructure, are needed for widespread adoption.