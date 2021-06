Days after his visit to Chicago, there isn’t much happening on the Morgan Moses front. Translation: Moses hasn’t received a contract offer he is willing to accept. Therefore, his free agency tour continues. Frankly, the only way to stop a player from continuing a trek like this is by not allowing them to leave the building. And the way to do that is to give them the contract they seek then and there. Moses had a cap number north of $8 million in 2020. He’ll likely have to take a pay-cut in 2021 with the shrunken cap and all. But maybe he can be had on a competitive one-year deal that allows him to reset his value in a free agent market that figures to have a larger cap for teams to navigate.