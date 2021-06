The Telemental Health Care Access Act of 2021, introduced this week by US Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tina Smith (D-MN), John Thune (R-SD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), addresses a provision tucked into last year’s Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 that has many telehealth advocates and healthcare providers up in arms. The provision requires providers to have seen their patients in person within the prior six months before the telehealth visit to qualify for Medicare coverage, and to continue in-person visits at regular intervals, the frequency of which would be determined by the Health and Human Services Department.