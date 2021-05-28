Cancel
SEGA PR calls new Sonic 2022 game Sonic Rangers then removes name

My Nintendo News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 30th anniversary Sonic stream the head of the Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, teased a brand new untitled Sonic adventure which is scheduled for release next year on current formats. While the teaser didn’t reveal much, it served as a reminder that the Sonic Team is alive and well and working on a new project. SEGA sent out a press release as a roundup of the announcements which were made during the event. The team called the untitled Sonic 2022 title Sonic Rangers and then sent out another press release removing the name of the game.

mynintendonews.com
#Sega#Sonic Adventure#Sega Pr#Sonic Rangers#The Sonic Team
