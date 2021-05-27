Cancel
Physics

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film. Essentially, acoustic waves are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate across the surface of a material, the vibration becomes circular. This circular motion, known as angular momentum, can help measure rotational motion.

